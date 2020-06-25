A pharmacist from Marietta was recently recognized as one of the first Champions for Opioid Safety in the state by the Georgia Pharmacy Foundation.
Samantha Roberts, Pharm.D., MBA, of Emory Healthcare received the designation after completing a series of educational programming aimed at reducing opioid-related overdoses.
"Community pharmacists are the most accessible healthcare providers in the community, and they’re the last line of defense against opioid abuse," said Mike Crooks, Pharm.D., who chairs the Opioid Safety Workgroup for the Georgia Pharmacy Foundation.
Under Crooks’ leadership, the Georgia Pharmacy Foundation launched its “Champions” program to help pharmacists and their teams implement opioid safety best practices to fight opioid misuse in their own communities.
As a result, “Champions” learn best practices for opioid safety and are given practical ways to integrate new processes into their workflows.
Roberts has served patients for 14 years. She earned her pharmacy degree at Mercer University.
For more information, visit GPhA.org.
