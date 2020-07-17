On July 16, Marietta Med Spa held a ribbon cutting ceremony with Cobb County Commission Chairman Mike Boyce, who cut the ribbon and gave a welcome speech to Christina Banbury and the company.
In 2018, Banbury launched a nonprofit organization in Atlanta for children and adolescents with special needs, specifically autism. At the beginning of 2020, Banbury set out to open her second venture in her hometown.
Marietta Med Spa was specifically designed to be the parent company of MindSmart Foundation. The company is dedicating 50% of proceeds towards the nonprofit.
MindSmart Foundation has also signed their second contract with the Atlanta Public Schools District and is looking forward to offering families a program for their special needs children where they can receive ABA Therapy in conjunction with getting a tax write-off.
Banbury plans on working her program into the Cobb County Schools District.
