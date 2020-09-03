Marietta law firm Farmer, Farmer & Brown has rebranded and is now Brown & Dutton Law Firm LLC.
Brown & Dutton will focus on serving the community with their family and criminal law needs. The firm is led by Jenni Brown, an experienced family law attorney with more than nine years of litigation experience. By her side as partner is Lance Dutton, a family and criminal law attorney with more than 11 years of experience. Tracy Crider, a family law attorney and former Warner Robbins Municipal Court Judge, is joining the firm as partner as of Sept. 2.
For more information, visit https://gafamilylawyers.com.
