Inc. magazine announced that Marietta-based High Road Craft Ice Cream Inc. was No. 1048 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, which is the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.
The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment — its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp and Zillow gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
“Our team recognizes that being hyper-focused on thrilling the customer leads to impressive and sustainable growth rates,” said Keith Schroeder, CEO and founder. “We’ve grown our customer base in retail and foodservice this past year, while having a ton of fun introducing new products like our Wallops a few bites of ice cream surrounded by a blanket of cookie dough, then enrobed in chocolate.”
The Inc. 5000 list is online at www.inc.com/inc5000 with the top 500 companies being featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on Aug. 20.
The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held Oct. 10-12 at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona.
Founded in 2010, High Road Craft Ice Cream is an independent ice cream manufacturer. The company produces ultra-premium frozen dessert products for retail and foodservice, both branded and private label. High Road operates out of a 75,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in Marietta.
