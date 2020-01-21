Credit Union of Georgia announced the recognition of their business development officer Kathy Winiarczyk as the Marietta Business Association’s 2019 Member of the Year.
The MBA selects a member each year who has gone above and beyond to recognize for this award.
Winiarczyk not only stepped up to a board role in 2019 with the MBA, but she also serves throughout the Cobb and Paulding communities. She is currently serving as West Cobb Business Association’s president elect, as well as, a board member for the Marietta Police Athletic League, Paulding Education Foundation and Marietta Schools Foundation.
She also volunteered with MUST Dance 2019, the 2019 Gobble Jog Committee and Dancing with the Stars 2019 for Loving Arms Cancer Outreach.
“I have a love for community,” said Winiarczyk, when asked why she has dedicated so much of her time. “I grew up in Cobb County, went to Osborne High School in Marietta and raised my children in Paulding County. Each of these communities have shaped me and I hope to give back to them in the same way they have given to me.”
For more information, visit www.CUofGA.org or www.MariettaBusiness.biz.
