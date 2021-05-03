The Georgia Department of Economic Development announced its six 2021 Small Business ROCK STARS, including one Marietta business, as part of the state’s celebration of Georgia Small Business Week, recognized May 3-8.

Skyfire Consulting of Marietta was the Region 3 2021 Small Business ROCK STAR. A video featuring Skyfire Consulting is available at https://youtu.be/CZX3rStx23Y.

A small businessman himself, Gov. Brian P. Kemp made the official designation through a proclamation highlighting the importance of small businesses to Georgia’s economy and the critical role they play in their communities.

The six Georgia Small Business ROCK STARS were recognized by GDEcD Deputy Commissioner of Global Commerce Scott McMurray for their unique and impactful work across their communities and the state through recorded videos. The state’s Small Business ROCK STARS will also be featured on GDEcD’s LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter platforms throughout Georgia Small Business Week and highlighted by the Georgia Economic Developers Association.

For more information about Georgia’s Small Business ROCK STAR awards, visit georgia.org/rockstars.

