Cumberland-based Manhattan Associates Inc. reported record total revenue of $154.3 million for the second quarter ending June 30 applying the new revenue recognition standard retrospectively.
GAAP diluted earnings per share for Q2 2019 was 32-cents compared to 42-cents in Q2 2018. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share for Q2 2019 was 42-cents compared to 47-cents in Q2 2018.
Q2 2019 financial summary
- Consolidated total revenue was $154.3 million in Q2 2019, compared to $141.9 million in Q2 2018. License revenue was $11.7 million in Q2 2019, compared to $13 million in Q2 2018. Cloud subscription revenue was $9 million in Q2 2019, compared to $5.4 million in Q2 2018. Service revenue was $94 million in in Q2 2019, compared to $82.3 million in Q2 2018.
- GAAP diluted earnings per share was 32-cents in Q2 2019 compared to 42-cents in Q2 2018.
- Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure, was 42-cents in Q2 2019, compared to 47-cents in Q2 2018.
- GAAP operating income was $27.6 million in Q2 2019, compared to $35.7 million in Q2 2018.
- Adjusted operating income, a non-GAAP measure, was $36.2 million in Q2 2019, compared to $40.7 million in Q2 2018.
- Cash flow from operations was $37.2 million in Q2 2019, compared to $16.8 million in Q2 2018. Days Sales Outstanding was 59 days at June 30, compared to 65 days at March 31.
- Cash and investments totaled $119.4 million at June 30, compared to $104.9 million at March 31.
- During the three months ended June 30, the company repurchased 301,984 shares of Manhattan Associates common stock under the share repurchase program authorized by the Board of Directors for a total investment of $20 million. In July 2019, the Board authorized the company to repurchase up to an aggregate of $50 million of the company’s common stock.
Six month 2019 financial summary
- Consolidated revenue for the six months ending June 30 was $302.7 million, compared to $272.4 million for the six months ending June 30, 2018. License revenue was $24.1 million for the six months ending June 30, compared to $20.5 million for the six months ending June 30, 2018. Cloud subscription revenue was $16.9 million for the six months ending June 30, compared to $9.8 million for the six months ending June 30, 2018. Service revenue was $182.6 million for the six months ending June 30, compared to $161 million for the six months ending June 30, 2018.
- GAAP diluted earnings per share for the six months ending June 30 was 64-cents, compared to 75-cents for the six months ending June 30, 2018
- Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure, was 83-cents for the six months ending June 30, compared to 84-cents for the six months ending June 30, 2018.
- GAAP operating income was $55.9 million for the six months ending June 30, compared to $63.5 million for the six months ending June 30, 2018.
- Adjusted operating income, a non-GAAP measure, was $71.7 million for the six months ending June 30, compared to $73 million for the six months ending June 30, 2018.
- Cash flow from operations was $72.4 million in the six months ending June 30, compared to $68.1 million in the six months ending June 30, 2018.
- During the six months ending June 30, the company repurchased 765,664 shares of Manhattan Associates common stock under the share repurchase program authorized by the Board of Directors, for a total investment of $44.9 million.
The company held a conference call on July 23 at 4:30 p.m. A replay of the live broadcast can be accessed by calling 1-855-859-2056 and entering the conference identification number 2188038 or via the web at www.manh.com. The phone replay will be available for two weeks and the Internet webcast will be available until Manhattan Associates’ third quarter 2019 earnings release.
