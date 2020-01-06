Cumberland-based Manhattan Associates Inc. announced it will release its fourth quarter 2019 financial results on Feb. 4 after the stock market closes.
The press release will be followed by a conference call hosted by Manhattan Associates' senior management at 4:30 p.m. that day. Investors are invited to listen to a live webcast of the conference call through the investor relations section of the Manhattan Associates website at www.manh.com.
To listen to the live webcast, visit the website at least 15 minutes before the call to download and install any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay can be accessed shortly after the call by dialing 1-855-859-2056 and entering the conference identification number 7226618 or via the website. The phone replay will be available for two weeks after the call, and the internet broadcast will be available until Manhattan Associates' first quarter 2020 earnings release.
