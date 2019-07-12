Cumberland-based Manhattan Associates Inc. announced its partnership with Newmine, a consulting and technology company focused on retail commerce optimization.
The companies are working together to equip retailers with industry-leading omnichannel solutions that deliver a seamless, holistic shopping experience. Newmine joins the Manhattan Value Partner (MVP) program, which fosters collaborative partnerships with leading supply chain and logistics, inventory and omnichannel commerce providers.
Newmine’s team of industry veterans will help support Manhattan customers as they implement Manhattan Active Omni, a suite of solutions that enables retailers to better command every aspect of omnichannel operations.
At the core of Newmine’s omnichannel operations and technology practice are tailored, client-side services inclusive of program management and oversight, project management, change management, alignment of omnichannel objectives and application configuration, and technical/integration support.
For more information, visit www.manh.com.
