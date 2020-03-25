Hicks Malonson, Velma Brennan and Rhonda Cheek of Harry Norman Realtors in Historic Marietta have repeated the previous year’s achievement of being granted the highest level of service achievement in the real estate industry, Quality Service Certified Platinum.

The award is in recognition of earning 100% client service satisfaction in 2019 as measured by Leading Research Corporation.

A Quality Service Certified award status is the only recognition in the real estate industry based on independently validated customer satisfaction survey results.

