KENNESAW — Black Friday saw fewer shoppers in-person than normal at Cobb County malls, due to the coronavirus pandemic and buyers shopping more online this season.
Shoppers at Town Center at Cobb told the MDJ they wanted to get in and out of the mall quickly to limit exposure to the virus. Most mall visitors wore masks, and many retailers had lines with social distancing markers to limit how many were in the shop at one time.
Kerri Seagraves of Marietta said she went to the mall for Bath and Body Works’ buy three, get three for free deal.
“It’s weird because usually it's really busy, and there’s a lot of people. You can’t even get into the mall. But now, I found a really good parking spot,” she said.
Tori Kring, who lives in Cherokee County near Canton, said she only had one destination at the mall: PINK by Victoria’s Secret. She figured the trip would be easier than previous, more crowded Black Fridays.
“I’m trying to get in and out as fast as possible,” she said. “It’s not browsing like we usually do at the mall.”
Black Friday, normally an important sales day for retailers, was different this year with fewer door-busters and more spread-out sales, especially online.
Foot traffic at The Avenue at East Cobb was slower than usual when it opened at 9 a.m., but it was “hopping” later on, said Terri Sallee, office manager of the mall.
“It was a slow start to the morning, unlike a typical Black Friday, but it’s pretty busy over here right now, it’s pretty full,” Sallee said Friday afternoon.
A representative of Simon Malls, which owns Town Center at Cobb, declined to answer questions about Black Friday sales.
Representatives for Brookfield Properties, which manages Cumberland Mall, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.