The Avenue East Cobb, 4475 Roswell Road in Marietta, announced that specialty furniture retailer Lovesac opened their second Georgia showroom on Feb. 12.
Hours are Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Showroom capacity will be limited to ensure safe social distancing.
For more information, visit Lovesac.com/showroom-reopen.
