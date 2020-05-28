Cobb-based LOUD Security Systems Inc. has been recognized as one of the nation’s top 100 security companies for 2020 by SDM magazine’s "SDM 100 Report."
This is the fourth consecutive year LOUD has achieved the prestigious position.
The SDM 100 Report is an annual ranking provided by SDM magazine which has been producing the report for the past 26 years.
SDM (Security Distributing and Marketing) is a trade media that provides security professionals with industry news, insights and technical solutions. The magazine ranks U.S. companies that earn their revenues from the sale, installation, service and monitoring of electronic security systems — such as intrusion and fire alarm, access control, video surveillance, and related low-voltage systems — to residential and non-residential customers.
LOUD Security celebrates its 25th anniversary this June. The company had its start in the basement of its president, John Loud, then a Delta Airlines flight attendant. LOUD now employs over 50 team members and services approximately 11,000 accounts from its offices in Kennesaw.
For more information, visit https://www.sdmmag.com/2020-SDM-100-Rankings#top.
