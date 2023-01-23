On Jan. 23, LOUD Security President John Loud and the rest of LOUD’s more than 60 employees were celebrating … Loudly.
However, wasn't an award or a new commercial contract that Loud was excited about, but rather it’s people.
“This is National Security Technician Day,” Loud said. “So, it’s the perfect day to bring some long overdue recognition to our skilled team of commercial and residential technicians. Our technicians provide the critical means to secure the myriad of homes and businesses throughout Atlanta and across the country. We wanted to go big and GET LOUD about these guys."
Cobb County Fire Chief and Interim Public Safety Director Bill Johnson was in attendance and spoke to the group.
“It’s a privilege to be a part of honoring security technicians today," Johnson said. "I often say the critical key to preventing many emergencies is early discovery and quick response. And these guys help us do just that. Like our 911 operators, they’re often the unsung heroes behind the scenes, and they deserve this day of recognition for all they do to keep us safe.”
Cobb Chic-Fil-A Franchise Operator Marshal McCabe heard about the event and contributed gift cards for each of the technicians.
Numerous security industry leaders were also on-hand, participating in the activities and offered gifts of appreciation such as well needed tools and gift cards.
Celebrations began with a big breakfast cooked by LOUD’s management team along with Mike Schroeder, owner of 1885 Grill in Acworth.
The event was housed in the facility’s inventory warehouse. Large banners decorated the walls and dozens of posters, suspended in air, hung from the rafters, each with a 5 Star Google Review mentioning one of the many of technicians.
Moments before speaking to the crowd, Loud welcomed a parade of LOUD’s office staff, each carrying an oversized ‘fathead’ image of one of the technicians. Smiles and laughter ensued as they came in cheering loudly.
The celebration continues all week, including a special outing and dinner at Governor’s Gun Club on Jan. 24.
“We wanted to make sure our technicians knew just how much we love them and are truly grateful for everything they do,” said Loud. “I think we accomplished that today.”
“It’s so nice working for a company that takes the time to appreciate what we do each day,” said Avery Harper, one of LOUD Security’s senior technicians. “Because at the end of the day, it makes us feel like family. I feel good knowing that the team in the office-management, sales and so many others, care about us and the work we all do.“
This past July, Loud was appointed Chairman of the Electronic Security Association. Recently, ESA partnered with the Security Industry Association and The Foundation for Advancing Security Talent to promote the special day.
“It’s our hope that momentum will continue to grow over the years, throughout the industry and throughout the country as we recognize our security technicians with this special day of celebration," Loud said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.