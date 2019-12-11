Cobb-based security company LOUD Security Systems Inc. recently acquired RTA Security and Premier Security.
With the acquisitions, LOUD has now grown to over 10,000 accounts.
RTA Security is a family owned security company based in Newnan with about 400 accounts. Owners Reb and Carol Boggs say they were looking for a company that would take the best care of their customers.
Premier Security is based in Oxford. The company was founded in 1992 and brings over 830 new accounts into the LOUD family.
LOUD Security has been recognized numerous times in recent years for its growth and positive impact in the surrounding communities. LOUD ranks as a Top 10 Security Company by the Atlanta Business Chronicle and the company has been named one of the nation’s Top 100 security companies for the past four years by SDM magazine.
For more information, contact John Bennett at jbennett@loudsecurity.com or 404-392-9056 or John Loud at john@loudsecurity.com or 678-300-9785.
