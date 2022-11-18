LOUD Security Systems President John Loud recently accepted the 2022 Medal of Honor Award presented by Resideo at its 33rd Annual CONNECT conference in Marco Island Florida.
Resideo, a top global distributor of security, fire and low-voltage products is recognized for it’s expansive network of security dealers throughout the country. Each year, dealers gather to award those in the industry who demonstrate excellence in security and in their respective communities.
The Medal of Honor is awarded to those individuals and companies who consistently go above and beyond in serving others and improving the lives of those around them.
Loud has worked in the electronic security industry for over 27 years and has been involved with Security Dealer Associations on both national and state levels. He is a leader who champions advances in the industry. He has served on numerous national dealer advisory councils, encouraging collaboration and improving industry best practices.
Earlier this year, Loud was elected President of the Electronic Security Association, a trade association advocating for member dealers throughout the nation.
In Georgia, he took a leadership role in encouraging the Georgia legislature to pass a bill that bans counties and municipalities from fining alarm companies for false alarms generated by a customer. Locally, he recently completed two terms (2020-2022) as Chairman of the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce where he oversaw a record-breaking $1 million a year for it’s membership campaign, sponsoring events and personally raising over $100,000 for the organization’s top fundraiser. He is also past President of the Georgia Electronic Life Safety and Security Association.
Founded in 1995, LOUD Security provides sales, installation, service and monitoring of security systems to over 11,000 residential and commercial customers. It currently staffs approximately 60 employees from its offices in Kennesaw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.