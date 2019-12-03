Gold’s Gym franchisees and operators Gordon Johnson along with Scott and Skip Johnson announced on Dec. 3 that they have sold their three Georgia-based gyms to two different strategic buyers.
Bryan O'Rourke, CEO of Vedere Ventures, a mergers and acquisitions advisory and investment firm focusing on the health club, fitness and technology space, represented Johnson, his team and partners. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The Douglasville and Austell Gold’s Gyms are three of the most award-winning clubs in the Gold’s Gym worldwide chain.
Started as Douglasville Health and Athletic Club by fitness entrepreneur Gordon Johnson in 1984, the clubs joined the Gold’s Gym brand in 1996. Since then, the businesses have earned over 20 state, national, and international health club awards.
The clubs were purchased by two separate, national health club operators.
“After 35 years in the fitness business I am proud that our members, our staff and our community will be well served by passing the baton to two very fine companies," said Gordon Johnson, a Gold’s Gym Hall of Fame member. "I treasure the 23 years as a Gold’s Gym franchisee. The rich tradition, the brotherhood of the franchisee association and the opportunity to know so many special people in the industry have been a gift.”
In 2018, Gordon, Scott and Skip Johnson embarked upon a strategic plan to evaluate the best outcomes and alternatives for their members, employees and partners. They engaged O’Rourke and his firm to support their efforts and to advise them through the transactions.
For more information, visit www.vedereventures.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.