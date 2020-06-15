James Taiclet is the new president and CEO of Lockheed Martin Corporation.
In the transition, which is effective Monday, Taiclet, 60, succeeds Marillyn Hewson, 66, who has served as chairman, president and CEO since 2014 and president and CEO since 2013. Taiclet, a chief executive and Gulf war veteran, will continue to serve as a member of the corporation's board, which he joined in 2018. Hewson will become executive chairman of the board and provide ongoing support for the leadership transition, per a Lockheed release.
"As a former military pilot, I understand the mission of this great corporation to provide global security and innovative solutions for the brave men and women who protect our freedom," Taiclet said in a statement. "I come into this role at a time when our nation and its allies have been tested globally by new and emerging threats. Now more than ever, it's critical we continue to deliver the best systems and equipment in the world. I'm honored to succeed Marillyn, who is rightfully one of the most respected CEOs in America, and to lead a workforce that is inventing and advancing the technology and security of our future."
"This disciplined leadership transition reflects deliberate and thorough succession planning and is being implemented strategically at a time when Lockheed Martin is financially strong and positioned well for the future," Hewson said. "I have every confidence Jim and his executive leadership team will continue driving sustained success through sound business strategy, strong customer relationships and deep mission focus."
Taiclet became CEO of American Tower Corporation in 2003 and he became chairman, president and CEO in 2004. In his time there, American Tower increased its market capitalization from approximately $2 billion to more than $100 billion, according to Lockheed. Taiclet guided the company's transformation from a primarily U.S. business to a global player in its industry.
Prior to joining American Tower in 2001, Taiclet was president of Honeywell Aerospace Services, a unit of Honeywell International, and prior to that was vice president, Engine Services at Pratt & Whitney. He was also previously a consultant at McKinsey & Company, specializing in telecommunications and aerospace strategy and operations.
Taiclet began his career as a U.S. Air Force officer and pilot and served a tour of duty in the Gulf War. He holds a master's degree in public affairs from Princeton University, where he was awarded a fellowship at the Woodrow Wilson School, and is a distinguished graduate of the United States Air Force Academy with degrees in engineering and international relations.
In 2019, TIME magazine identified Hewson as one of the "100 Most Influential People in the World," and FORTUNE magazine ranked her No. 1 on its list of "50 Most Powerful Women in Business" for the second year in a row.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.