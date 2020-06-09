Lockheed Martin Corporation has awarded $450,000 to Grady Health System to increase COVID-19 testing capacity and reach.
The enhancement of in-house testing comes at a pivotal time as Grady is testing all admitted patients and making it available to more of its employees, making it one of the first health systems in Georgia to proactively test both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals.
This extensive testing effort comes at a critical time for Grady as it seeks to resume normal outpatient surgical, primary and specialty care services. Other key beneficiaries of the testing program will include individuals at the health system’s health and rehabilitation center and Grady EMS, the 911 ambulance service provider for the City of Atlanta, South Fulton communities and several counties in rural Georgia.
For more information, visit www.gradyhealthfoundation.org.
