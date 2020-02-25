MARIETTA — As Marietta schools Superintendent Grant Rivera rotated a toy ice cream cone on what looked like a giant mouse pad, he watched a virtual version of the toy twist and turn, following his movements on the computer screen in front of him.
Paris Whitaker, a fifth grader in the gifted program at Lockheed Elementary School, encouraged the superintendent through his virtual task, in this case, scanning the ice cream cone into the computer, and then coloring one on the screen to match.
“You’re doing great,” she said, as Rivera asked her questions about the technology.
Across the classroom, gifted program fifth grader Jeremiah Billie guided the hands of Stephanie Stinn, a communications manager at Lockheed Martin in Marietta, as she attempted to navigate drawing tasks with a virtual reality headset and handheld controllers.
Fellow classmates walked visitors through how to use robotics equipment and other interactive technologies in the classroom space painted with fighter jets and bathed in multi-colored lights.
After about a year and a half of work, a partnership between Lockheed Martin Elementary School and Lockheed Martin Aeronautics in Marietta, culminated Tuesday with the grand opening of the school’s new 1,100-square-foot innovation lab, or iLab.
The newly renovated lab, funded through $170,000 in grants from Lockheed Martin, focuses on the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and will be used for STEM classes, as well as to give other classes a chance to explore and discover new technologies, according to school and Lockheed Martin officials.
The space, lined with Mac and HP computers, small robotic vehicles and interactive screens, is modeled after an innovation lab at Lockheed Martin Marietta, according to Rob Fuller, senior manager of communications at the local aeronautics company location.
“Our iLab at Lockheed Martin is focused around computers, technology, science and engineering. We have a 3D printer there, and those types of things — very similar. It’s probably a little bit smaller in size than this one, this one’s really big,” Fuller said of the school’s new lab.
For Whitaker, the lab is her favorite room in the school.
“I’ve been in there a lot more times than I can count,” she said. “I actually love it ... because it’s so amazing and there’s so much cool technology in there. It’s really fun.”
Lockheed Principal Coretta Stewart said creation of the iLab was one of her priorities when she became principal in 2018. She thanked Lockheed Martin officials, calling the company a valuable and invested community partner.
“Lockheed Martin has given us grants before, but never to this extent. We just feel incredibly privileged and honored,” she said. “With what many people would’ve used to purchase a home, Lockheed Martin has spent on one room for us for our students,” Stewart paused to gather herself as she choked up. “I am really excited. It just means a lot to me that we have community that supports our school and our students.”
Rod McLean, vice president of Lockheed Martin air mobility and maritime missions and general manager of the company’s Marietta facility, said the mission of the company is to be forward-thinking, and that is the reason behind Lockheed’s support of the school project.
“This (lab) will give all the students a chance to really get exposed to technology. When you think about technology, we need to continue to impact the youth, because as I look out in the future and even today, we have a challenge really hiring — I would say — talent in the STEM field,” McLean said. “Labs like this, we hope, (will) continue to spark the excitement, the love of science and technology, engineering and math so at one point they can come work at Lockheed.”
Rivera took McLean’s comments and ran with them. The superintendent said Lockheed Martin’s grants provided a bright light for the future of many of the school’s students.
“Thank you for allowing us this opportunity,” he said, addressing Lockheed Martin executives. “I want my kids to walk into this space and imagine themselves and be inspired around STEM and what have you, but I also want them to imagine the possibility of being you one day. ... I think every child that walks in here, both now and forever and ever, amen, can imagine themselves not only in a lab that they know is special and different and better. They can imagine themselves one day as somebody like you, at Lockheed. “
And when she’s asked what she wants to do when she grows up, Whitaker proves Rivera right.
“Probably work at Lockheed Martin,” she said.
