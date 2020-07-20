The U.S. Air Force has awarded Lockheed a contract worth up to $15 billion for C-130J Super Hercules aircraft.
The contract does not specify how many aircraft will be purchased, but it is for "C-130J development, integration, retrofit and production activities for all C-130J variants," per a Department of Defense announcement. The contract also includes support for Air Force-facilitated foreign military sales contracts.
“This (contract) allows for a simpler contracting process between Lockheed Martin and the U.S. Air Force," said Lockheed spokesperson Stephanie Sonnenfeld Stinn. "It facilitates efficiencies for both entities through an agile contracting environment.
"Lockheed Martin is proud to partner with the Air Force in delivering critical airlift resources and capabilities in more enhanced and streamlined manner to support the world’s largest C-130J Super Hercules operator."
The C-130J Super Hercules is a multi-purpose aircraft capable of carrying up to 23 tons of cargo. It can travel over 3,000 miles and operate even off of remote dirt landing strips, according to Lockheed. Variants of C-130Js are used for purposes including transporting troops and combat equipment, aerial and ground refueling, search and rescue, special operations, aerial firefighting and flying hospitals.
