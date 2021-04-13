TWO MEN AND A TRUCK recently awarded its national Move Hero Award to James Lawrence of Cobb County.
Lawrence, who has been a driver with the company for 14 years, was selected out of a pool of more than 10,000 employees.
In 2020, Lawrence completed 212 moves while holding a 4.90 mover score on the brand’s Move Experience Survey, as well as a 99% referral rating. Since beginning his employment in 2007, Lawrence has completed over 1,661 moves and holds a 4.87 score overall.
Headquartered in Michigan, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK is the largest franchised moving company in North America with over 380 locations and 3,000 trucks.
For more information, visit https://franchise.twomenandatruck.com/.
