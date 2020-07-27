Tropical Smoothie Café announced that Marietta native Meghan Cook of east Cobb is its 2019 Emerging Leader.

This prestigious award was presented during the company’s virtual franchisee conference July 15.

In addition to her system leadership, Cook has had a tremendous impact on the local community. In April, Tropical Smoothie Cafe franchise owners donated more than 200,000 smoothies to healthcare workers and first responders in their communities. This initiative grew out of Cook's initiative to provide smoothies to WellStar Kennestone front line workers at the onset of the pandemic.

Cook is co-owner of Meritage Restaurant Group, which operates cafes in Cobb & Cherokee counties.

For more information, visit tropicalsmoothiecafe.com.

