Marietta resident Shirley Gary, owner and CEO of Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta and Engel & Völkers Atlanta North Fulton, received the highest awards given to the company’s advisors across the globe at a recent gathering in Athens, Greece.
Gary won three Top Global 2018 Real Estate Awards - first place in number of sales, first place for transaction volume and second place for net commission for the international real estate company. This is the fourth year in a row that Gary has received the company’s top sales award for units closed, ranking above more than 10,000 real estate professionals who represent the Engel & Völkers brand in over 30 countries.
Gary has worked in real estate and new construction sales management throughout metro Atlanta for over 30 years.
She opened her own firm, About Sales Inc., in 2007, at the downturn of the market, but despite the economy, grew the company to almost $4 million in annual gross revenues in just six years. In 2013, About Sales Inc. became Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta, one of Engel & Völkers’ first Atlanta locations. She opened her second Engel & Völkers shop, Engel & Völkers Atlanta North Fulton, in Alpharetta in 2018.
Gary has now increased annual revenues to over $10 million.
For more information, visit www.buckheadatlanta.evrealestate.com or www.atlantanorthfulton.evrealestate.com.
