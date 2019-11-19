The Sports Turf Managers Association announced its 2019 Field of the Year winners.
STMA is a professional association for 2,700 men and women who manage sports fields worldwide.
Daniel Prince, the sports complex facility manager at Walsh Field at Pace Academy Riverview Sports Complex in Mableton, won for the football section of the Schools and Parks category.
The other winner in Georgia was Chris May, director of athletic grounds at Russ Chandler Stadium at Georgia Tech in Atlanta. May won for the baseball section of the College and University category.
A panel of 12 judges independently scored entries based on playability, appearance of surfaces, utilization of innovative solutions, effective use of budget and implementation of a comprehensive agronomic program. Winners will receive a plaque, recognition at the STMA annual Awards Banquet and will be featured in a 2020 issue of SportsTurf Magazine, the official monthly publication of STMA.
For more information, visit STMA.org.
