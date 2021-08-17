Inc. magazine announced that Austell-based EMS Technology Solutions is No. 3602 on its annual Inc. 5000 list.
The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. This is the third year in a row that the company has appeared on the list.
EMS Technology Solutions, doing business as Operative IQ, is a software company founded in 2007 with inventory and asset management, fleet maintenance, narcotics tracking and RFID solutions for the first responder industry.
