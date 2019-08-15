Inc. magazine announced that Cobb-based Otter’s Chicken (Peterson Foods LLC) is No. 1961 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, which is the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.
This is the second time that Otter's Chicken has appeared on the list.
Earlier this year, Otter’s was also named as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce's 2019 Small Business of the Year.
“We are extremely proud of the hard work and dedication our team puts into every meal we serve at Otter’s Chicken, and we could not be more pleased to be honored by Inc. in the prestigious Inc. 5000 list,” said Will Peterson, president of Otter’s Chicken. “It is the dedication of our amazing team that has led to our success, and we look forward to continued growth.”
The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment — its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp and Zillow gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
The Inc. 5000 list is online at www.inc.com/inc5000 with the top 500 companies being featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on Aug. 20.
The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held Oct. 10-12 at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona.
Otter's Chicken is a family-friendly, sports-themed restaurant. Since opening their doors nine years ago, every menu item is hand-breaded and prepared to order. All of Otter's ingredients are sourced locally and are prepared fresh. Signature items, such as their batter and popular Otter Sauce, are homemade.
