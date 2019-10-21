Lisa Grider and Marietta resident Marc Tyson of Schuon Kitchens & Baths recently won a Designs of Distinction Award from the Georgia Chapter of the National Kitchen + Bath Association.
The award was for a Showroom Vignette that reflects current bath trends and design elements.
