Sharon M. Sherrer, PharmD, was honored as the recipient of the 2019 National Preceptor of the Year Award by the National Community Pharmacists Association Foundation during the NCPA 2019 Annual Convention in San Diego.
With 40 years of experience as a practicing pharmacist, Sherrer has extensive experience in many aspects of the profession. She has worked in both chain and community pharmacy, clinical and consulting, as well as hospital and research. Recently, she implemented a PGY1 Community Pharmacy residency program at her independent pharmacy. Over the past 20 years, she has had ownership in four pharmacies and is currently a partner in Poole’s Pharmacy in Marietta with her husband, John, and son, Thomas.
Sherrer is a 1979 graduate of the University of Georgia’s School of Pharmacy and a 1984 graduate of Mercer University’s Southern School of Pharmacy, where she received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree.
She has served as a preceptor for student pharmacists since 1985. Throughout her career she has consistently served in pharmacy initiatives and organizations locally, statewide and on the national level. She served as president of the Georgia Pharmacy Association from 2007-2008 and in 2014 was named honorary president of NCPA.
She was honored with the Albert E. Rosica Jr. Award by the Research and Education Foundation of the American College of Apothecaries in 2015 for outstanding contributions to pharmacy education. In 2018, she was awarded the Bowl of Hygeia, which recognizes pharmacists who possess outstanding records of civic leadership in their communities.
Pharmacy has been a family affair in the Sherrer family. She is married to a pharmacist, is the mother of a pharmacist and is the mother-in-law of a pharmacist. Her daughter is also involved in the family business managing First Aid of America, a division of Poole’s Pharmacy.
For more information, visit www.ncpafoundation.org.
