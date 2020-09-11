Local Realty announced the official grand opening of its new corporate offices at 3625 Dallas Highway in The Avenues of West Cobb in Marietta.
The grand opening event will take place Sunday from 6 to 9 p.m., with a carnival themed evening complete with funnel cakes and prizes.
As part of the festivities, Local Realty will kick off their “Hero of the Month” program. Each month, Local Realty will feature and honor someone who serves in the local community - veterans, police officers, firefighters, EMTs, doctors, nurses and teachers.
Local Realty’s September “Hero of the Month” is Karen Robinson.
She is the operations manager for the Paulding division at Metro Atlanta Ambulance Service, where she oversees all EMTs and ambulance services for the company. Robinson sits on the Paulding County Safety Board. She is a mother of three boys, one of which is serving in the Marine Corps and currently stationed in Japan. Robinson will be honored at Sunday’s event.
For more information, visit www.localrealtyga.com.
