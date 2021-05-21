LOCAL Realty, a real estate company at The Avenues of West Cobb, 3625 Dallas Highway, Suite 710 in Marietta, announced they have acquired Red Barn Real Estate in Alpharetta.
Bekki Shae Smith, founding partner and broker/owner of the Red Barn Real Estate Alpharetta LLC, will join the LOCAL Realty team and overseeing the new Alpharetta location as the new broker/partner at LOCAL Realty North Atlanta. Twenty-two independent real estate agents from the Red Barn Real Estate office will also be joining the company.
A grand opening was held on May 16 with a ribbon cutting of the new office location.
For more information, visit www.localrealtynorthatl.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.