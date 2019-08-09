Marietta resident Shirley Gary, owner and CEO of Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta and Engel & Völkers Atlanta North Fulton, has been named to the 14th annual The Thousand List of America's top 1,000 real estate sales professionals and teams.
REAL Trends + Tom Ferry The Thousand, as advertised in The Wall Street Journal, is an annual, national awards ranking sponsored by REAL Trends and Tom Ferry International coaching. Designees are recognized as the top one-tenth of one percent of more than 1.4 million licensed realtors nationwide.
The Thousand is divided into four categories, with each listing the top 250 realtors. The categories are Individual Agent – Sales Volume; Individual Agent – Transaction Sides (either the buying or selling agent); Agent Team – Sales Volume; and Agent Team – Transaction Sides.
Gary was honored in two categories - Individual Agent – Sales Volume and Individual Agent – Transaction Sides. She has received this honor multiple times, including the past three years in a row, consistently moving up in the ranking to the number one agent in this category for the State of Georgia.
She has worked in real estate and new construction sales management throughout metro Atlanta for over 30 years. She opened her own firm, About Sales Inc., in 2007, at the downturn of the market, but despite the economy, grew the company to almost $4 million in annual gross revenues in just six years.
In 2013, About Sales Inc. became Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta, one of Engel & Völkers’ first Atlanta locations. She opened Engel & Völkers Atlanta North Fulton in Alpharetta in 2018. In that same year, she was honored internationally by Engel & Völkers as the highest ranked real estate advisor for selling the greatest number of homes annually worldwide. She ranked above more than 10,000 real estate professionals who represent the Engel & Völkers brand in over 30
countries.
