Harry Norman Realtors announced that Lindsey Ramsey, associate broker in the historic Marietta office, has graduated from the Atlanta Realtors Association Emerging Leaders development program.
The ARA identifies potential leaders in their membership and hosts a year long training, mentoring and development series for these candidates. Graduates are prepared to lead in the association, their brokerage and the community that they serve.
Ramsey can add this accomplishment to her credentials that also include Christie’s Real Estate Luxury Specialist, Accredited Buyers Representative and Seller Representative Specialist.
