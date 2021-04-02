On March 21, The Janice Overbeck Real Estate Team of Keller Williams Atlanta North hit their half a billion dollar mark in real estate sales since inception of the company in 2015.
The Janice Overbeck Real Estate Team, founded in Marietta, has been named a Top Real Estate Team in Cobb County for many years. They were also named one of the Best of Cobb businesses for 2020 and 2021 by members of the local community.
In 2020, the company was also awarded the Water Conservation and Stewardship 2020 Partner of the Year Award along with Community Partner for Healthy Streams Certificate from Cobb County Water System for their efforts in water conservation and sustainability. They recently partnered with Zillow and have been named as one of the “Best of Zillow.”
One of the awards that The JO Team is most proud of is the Cobb Chamber’s 2020 Top 25 Small Business of the Year for excellence in entrepreneurship and industry. The team has been awarded numerous awards and recognitions as a company over the years and is consistently top ranked with local boards and Keller Williams offices.
Janice Overbeck, the team leader of The JO Team, has recently received the Georgia Association of REALTORS Good Neighbor Award after being nominated by Barry Arnold of the Cobb Board of REALTORS. The GAR Good Neighbor Award is given to those who are outstanding volunteers in their community. JO Gives Inc., the team's charity, supports animal advocacy in the local areas and abroad as well as the Emory ALS Research Center. The JO Team holds many events at their real estate office, such as poker nights, wine tastings, art shows, pet adoptions and low-cost vaccination clinics to help their charity. As of summer 2020, JO Gives Inc. has raised over $328,000.
For more information, visit http://www.janiceoverbeck.com/.
