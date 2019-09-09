Marietta-based Atlanta Communities Real Estate Brokerage was named to Inc. magazine's 38th annual Inc. 5000, a prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S.
The Inc. 5000 represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment — its independent small businesses. Companies such as Microsoft, Domino’s Pizza, Dell, Zillow, Under Armour and Yelp gained their first national exposure as Inc. 5000 honorees.
This is the sixth straight year that the brokerage has earned a place on the Inc. 5000. Only a fraction of those who apply for the Inc. 5000 make the list. A mere 3% of businesses have made the list six times. Over the last three years, Atlanta Communities has experienced a 77% growth rate. It surpassed the $1 billion sales mark for the first time in 2014, and has more than doubling that annual production in 2018, with $2.3 billion in sales. It opened a sixth location in Alpharetta this year.
The brokerage was also honored, earlier this year, when it made the Real Trends 500 list, a national list compiled exclusively by annual real estate sales. The firm placed No. 60 for transactions with over 8,400 transactions in 2018.
For more information, visit www.AtlantaCommunities.net or call 770-240-2001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.