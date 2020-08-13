Atlanta-based Arrow Exterminators, the sixth largest pest control company in the U.S., announced a series of internal promotions within the company.
Among them Jason Pelham of Marietta, former director of digital marketing and brand management has been promoted to vice president of marketing.
Pelham started with Arrow in December 2013 as director of digital marketing and in 2017 joined the corporate support leaders team. Over the time Pelham has been with the company, he has led many marketing initiatives to help strengthen the foundation of Arrow Exterminators’ digital platform and brand.
Some of these initiatives include implementing a new afterhours program and a complete website redesign of all four brands of Arrow.
He is an integral part of the Arrow team and with his talents and leadership, he has helped the growth and advancements of Arrow.
For more information, visit arrowexterminators.com.
