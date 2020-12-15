Woven Legal announced that long time Cobb County resident Meg Garavaglia joins the company as partner and director of business development.
Garavaglia brings nearly 15 years of experience promoting attorneys and law firms - specifically in the areas of litigation support and e-Discovery services, staffing solutions, brand awareness and creative marketing strategies to help drive growth for law firms’ market share. Relationship selling, particularly an authentic approach to seizing opportunities and addressing challenges, has earned her numerous awards throughout her career.
In addition to overseeing sales and marketing, Garavaglia will also focus on CLE development, client networking and coaching.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.