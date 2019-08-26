Local optometrist Dr. David L. Cook, O.D., is marking his 40th year as a practicing member of the American Optometric Association.
He received a plaque from the AOA commemorating the occasion.
Dr. Cook graduated from UCLA with honors in 1974, and completed the four-year program leading to the Doctor of Optometry degree from Pacific University in Oregon. He attended the Vision Therapy Residency Program at the State University of New York's College of Optometry, where he became a clinical instructor and a member of the American Optometric Association in 1979.
He relocated to Georgia and established Cook Vision Therapy in Marietta in 1980.
Over the span of his 40-year career, his focus has been on testing for, monitoring and finetuning vision therapy.
Dr. Cook has written a number of books, including several on the subject of visual therapy. The books, "Visual Fitness" and "When Your Child Struggles," have provided thousands with simple explanations about vision therapy, and his professional articles have appeared in the top refereed journals of the optometric profession.
He has lectured on the non-surgical treatment of strabismus or crossed eyes to national groups like the AOA, The American Academy of Optometry and the College of Optometrists in Vision Development. He is currently pioneering the use of 3D Movies in the treatment of strabismus.
For more information, visit CookVisionTherapy.com or call 770-419-0400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.