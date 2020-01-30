A.G. Rhodes, a nonprofit nursing home provider with three communities in metro Atlanta — including one in Marietta — was recently accepted into the Eden Alternative Registry.
A.G. Rhodes is the first standalone nursing home organization in Georgia to achieve Eden Registry status, which is accomplished through an intensive and ongoing process where organizations demonstrate that they are changing traditional approaches to care by adopting person-directed principles and practices. The Eden Alternative is an international, nonprofit organization that provides person-directed education and training to help organizations de-institutionalize care and create environments that are more home-like and tailored to the needs and preferences of elders.
For more information, visit www.agrhodes.org or www.edenalt.org.
