FireSide Natural Gas announced that Chris Coan of west Cobb is its new vice president of sales and marketing.
Coan brings 30 years of experience in the energy field, with the last 12 years serving customers in deregulated natural gas markets in Georgia, Florida and the Carolinas. He will focus his efforts on leading FireSide's commercial/industrial initiatives as well as increased engagement with the business and industry partners throughout Georgia.
He received a Bachelor of Science degree from State University of New York College in Oneonta and a second one from Georgia Tech before receiving his MBA from Emory University's Roberto Goizueta Business School in 2006. He is also a member of the Board of Directors of Marietta-based MUST Ministries.
