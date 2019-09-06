Marietta resident Shirley Gary, owner and CEO of Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta and Engel & Völkers Atlanta North Fulton, has been named for the second consecutive year to the National Association of Gay and Lesbian Real Estate Professionals (NAGLREP) Top LGBT + Agent List.
Gary again topped the individual agent sales volume category, producing $125.1 million, a 78% increase over her winning $70 million generated last year. All of the sales professionals and teams ranked in the NAGLREP Top LGBT + Agent List also appeared on the 2019 REAL Trends + Tom Ferry America’s Best Real Estate Professionals ratings.
NAGLREP, now in its 12th year, is a nonprofit association that advocates for LGBT fair housing. Its members include both gay and gay-supportive individuals and businesses. The organization has grown to more than 2,500 members and 37 chapters around the nation, and is noted as one of the largest LGBT+ trade groups in the U.S.
"I am extremely proud to be honored by NAGLREP for this achievement, and it is a reflection of the amazing culture and highly successful group of real estate advisors we attract to our Buckhead Atlanta and Atlanta North Fulton shops," said Gary. "Engel & Völkers prides itself on being an inclusive company that recognizes the value of all people and strives to end discrimination of all types for our clients and real estate advisors across the globe. As an LGBT ally and mother of a gay son, this recognition holds extra significance for me, and I will continue to support this community."
For more information, visit www.buckheadatlanta.evrealestate.com or www.atlantanorthfulton.evrealestate.com.
