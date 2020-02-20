For the second year in a row, Atlanta-based Merrill Wealth Management Financial Advisor Benny Varzi of Marietta has been recognized on the Forbes "Best-in-State Wealth Advisors" list.
Varzi joined Merrill Lynch in 2009, and is senior vice president, wealth management advisor, senior portfolio manager with the Varzi Group. Since the beginning of his financial services career in 1981, his area of emphasis has been portfolio management.
Merrill had 1,015 advisors named to the 2020 Forbes “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors” list, the most of all the firms recognized. This marks the third consecutive year for Merrill in the No. 1 spot.
