Marietta resident Shirley Gary has been named Georgia's Number One Individual Agent for transactions closed and also for sales volume in the 16th annual "The Thousand List" of the top 1,000 real estate sales professionals in the U.S.
Gary is the owner and CEO of Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta and Engel & Völkers Atlanta North Fulton. In addition to her statewide honors, Gary was ranked Number Five Nationwide for transactions closed and Number 131 Nationwide for sales volume.
For more information, visit www.buckheadatlanta.evrealestate.com or www.atlantanorthfulton.evrealestate.com.
