Merrill Lynch advisors and Cobb County residents Doug Justice and Benny Varzi were named to the 2021 Forbes “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors” list.
Justice joined Merrill Lynch in 1979 and is a senior vice president with Justice & Associates. After his grandson was born with Down Syndrome in 2014, he started researching the world of disability and was surprised to find that nearly one in five Americans is living with a disability. His work as an advisor with an aging population and discovering this list of vast disabilities led him to get his designation as a chartered special needs consultant - one of only 405 nationwide who have this designation.
Varzi joined Merrill Lynch in 2009 and is a senior vice president and senior portfolio manager with The Varzi Group. Varzi resides in Marietta and earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Kennesaw State University. Varzi also holds Certifications of Portfolio Management from The Babson School of Executive Education in Boston, DePaul University in Chicago and The University of Chicago Booths School of Business.
Merrill Lynch holds the No. 1 position of all firms, with 1,319 total advisors recognized on this list, including 1,168 Financial Advisors and 151 Private Wealth Advisors. This marks the fourth consecutive year for Merrill Lynch in the No. 1 spot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.