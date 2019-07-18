Bank of America Merrill Lynch announced that Shawn Strohpaul of Marietta has been named vice president and senior relationship manager in business banking.
Based in Atlanta, he will serve companies with annual revenues of $5 million to $50 million, providing a variety of financial solutions, including treasury, credit, investment banking, risk management, international and wealth management.
Before joining the bank, he served as senior relationship manager at SunTrust Bank in commercial banking and treasury management. Prior to that, he worked at U.S. Bank, City National Bank and Fifth Third Bank.
He earned a bachelor of arts degree in economics from the University of California and a master of business administration from the Georgia Institute of Technology. He is an active member of the Atlanta Economics Club, German American Chamber of Commerce, Cobb County Chamber of Commerce and Association of Financial Professionals of Atlanta.
