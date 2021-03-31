Katherine Lugar, president/CEO of the American Beverage Association, announced the appointment of beverage industry veteran Rand Carpenter of Marietta as senior vice president for public affairs.
Carpenter will oversee strategic communications and public affairs work for the non-alcoholic beverage industry, as well as play a leadership role on issues management. She will be a senior member of the Department of Government & Public Affairs, reporting to Kevin Keane, executive vice president.
Prior to joining ABA, Carpenter served nearly 11 years with Coca-Cola North America and The Coca-Cola Company in several senior roles, including vice president of public affairs and communications as well as director of sustainability and stakeholder relations. While there, she initiated communications strategies in the areas of wellness, community and the environment. Most recently, she worked for ExxonMobil, leading global sustainability communications and marketing. Her background is extremely diverse as she also spent almost half of her career on the agency side, working for Ketchum Public Relations.
American Beverage is the national trade organization representing the broad spectrum of companies that manufacture and distribute non-alcoholic beverages in the United States.
For more information, visit www.americanbeverage.org.
