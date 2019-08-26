PruittHealth, the parent company of PruittHealth – Austell and PruittHealth – Marietta, will celebrate 50 years of service on Sept. 4.
The number of patients the original PruittHealth location – Toccoa Nursing Center – could care for at any given time was 60. Today, the PruittHealth provides care for 24,000 patients daily, including hundreds in Cobb County.
The number of people employed when PruittHealth was founded in 1969, was just a few dozen. Today, it has grown to 16,000 people in four states.
PruittHealth began providing services in Cobb County in 1992, growing to include post-acute skilled nursing and home health. PruittHealth – Austell and PruittHealth – Marietta were named recipients of the 2019 Bronze Committed to Quality Award by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living.
Originally known as UHS-Pruitt Corporation, the company was renamed to PruittHealth in 2014, to better reflect the full range of services it had grown to offer, including advanced rehabilitation, home health and hospice.
For more information, visit pruitthealth.com.
