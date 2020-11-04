Cobb County estate planning and probate law attorney Stephanie L. Steele participated in the American Academy of Estate Planning Attorneys' 27th annual Fall Summit from Oct. 8-11.
The virtual event included attorneys from estate planning law firms from around the country.
The 2020 Fall Summit focused on the immediate need for estate planning law firms to change the way they educate and serve their community. Major developments in estate planning occurred with the passing of the SECURE Act and CARES Act in 2019-2020. Steele received training on these updates.
For more information, call 770-693-2426 or visit www.SteeleCounsel.com.
