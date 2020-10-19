Kitchen Tune-Up, a national kitchen remodeling company, has opened in Kennesaw.
Local residents Hardika and Sushma Soni have launched Kitchen Tune-Up’s operations along with the support of the company’s home office located in Aberdeen, South Dakota.
Prior to launching Kitchen Tune-Up of Kennesaw, Sushma worked as an administrative coordinator assisting with day-to-day responsibilities alongside the management team. Hardika is a trained dental hygienist passionate about educating patients and building relationships in the community. Together, the mother-daughter duo brings a variety of skills to their business.
In addition to residential clients, Kitchen Tune-Up offers kitchen remodeling for commercial customers. Services for both client bases include the company’s Tune-Up, a proprietary 1 Day wood restoration process, as well as cabinet redooring, cabinet painting, cabinet refacing and custom cabinets.
For more information, visit https://www.kitchentuneup.com/kennesaw-ga.
