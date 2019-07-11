Beverly Elliott, MS, LPC, of Marietta has earned the prestigious Registered Play Therapist-Supervisor credential conferred by the Association for Play Therapy (APT), according to its CEO Kathryn Lebby.
Elliott is a licensed professional counselor.
To become a Registered Play Therapist-Supervisor, applicants must have earned a traditional master’s or higher mental health degree from an institution of higher education, 150 clock hours of play therapy training, five years and 5,000 hours of post-Master’s clinical experience, 500 supervised and 500 additional hours of play therapy experience, and be licensed or certified by their state boards of practice.
